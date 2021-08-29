Who Has Been Helping Damian Priest With His Promo Work

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Damian Priest talked about improving his promo work in WWE and how The Miz has been helping him:

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to segue from NXT to Monday Night RAW than working with The Miz. He just knows how to be important. He knows how to be front and center and be a star. Just being in the ring with him, I can feed off that stuff and learn. Watching him do things, I’m like, ‘I should probably do it that way.’ I’ll tell you one thing, the mic. I think for me, the most uncomfortable thing is holding a microphone and speaking to the WWE Universe. With him, I see how his flow goes and how he breaks and how he makes sure that you understand every single word he says. Being in the ring when I was on Miz TV, I’m listening to him speak and seeing the way he delivers it. You can see when I start speaking and by the end, I’m more speaking how he does. I’m like, ‘This is why he’s so good.’ The way his speaking gear changes and he can deliver different types of emotions and levels. I picked that up and kept trying to improve on that. I would watch him a lot. While we were in the ring, I would just stare at his mouth and see how he was talking and his body language as well. That’s one of the many things I’ve picked up from him. And it’s the same thing with someone like Sheamus in seeing how physical and methodical he is. It’s not just nonstop. He has reasoning for it. [John] Morrison, his creativity and how he implements it into his matches and structure-wise on how he wants to do things. It makes me think, ‘Oh, I should re-think how I do things and make them flow better together.’ I keep grabbing things from these wizards and try to make it work for me.”