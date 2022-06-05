Who Is Next in Line to Face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship?

As NXT 2.0: In Your House wraps up, Bron Breakker has retained his NXT Championship. Breakker fought Joe Gacy in a heated contest that ultimately saw Breakker hit his patented spear on Gacy for the three-count. Now that we can assume Breakker and Gacy’s program, who is next in line to challenge for Breakker’s NXT Championship? Let’s take a look at three men.

1. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller, is one of the new up-and-comers at NXT 2.0. Waller made his debut back in June of 2021. In his debut match, Waller was victorious on 205 Live, getting the victory over Sunil Singh.

Waller was also involved in the NXT: War Games match which featured Team 2.0 (Waller, Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Carmelo Hayes) as they took on Team Black and Gold (Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, L.A. Knight, and Tomasso Ciampa). Team 2.0 would end up being victorious, ushering in a new era of NXT.

Waller took out Gargano the following week in Gargano’s final NXT appearance. This cemented Waller as the new main heel in NXT 2.0. He has had a good run since and giving him a shot at Breakker is certainly what could be what’s next on the table for him.

2. Xyon Quinn

This one is kind of a dark horse. Xyon Quinn has the look, skill, and all the attributes in the world to be a champion. In May of 2018, Xyon Quinn signed with the WWE. Over time, Quinn has grown and become a tremendous wrestler in the ring.

Most recently, Quinn has been facing off with Wes Lee. Quinn and Lee’s rivalry is still going on but should be getting to the point where they have their blow-off match and go their separate ways. After this is over, Breakker could have a monster heel in front of him.

Xyon Quinn is a very underrated wrestler. He’s tough, looks the part, and has all the tools in the world to be a champion in the WWE, he just needs that one shot. Putting him up against Breakker, win or lose, can help to form him into that main event player Quinn will inevitably be.

3. Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong has been pretty quiet on NXT 2.0 recently. He has been helping the Creed Brothers win their matches on NXT 2.0 and has been leading Diamond Mine. His faction consists of Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers, and new member Damon Kemp.

From the looks of it, we could be entering a Diamond Mine civil war soon, pitting The Creed Brothers against Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong. However, once this ends, Roderick Strong could be next in line to face Bron Breakker.

Strong has the name power to put over Breakker and make it seem like a big deal. It’s no secret that Roderick wants out of WWE. A possible plan here would be to have Breakker go over on him, prior to him leaving. Thus, cementing the star that is Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker will be at the helm of NXT 2.0 for years to come. Breakker’s future in the WWE is incredibly bright. When his time to get called up to the main roster is here, don’t be surprised to see him get a Roman Reigns-esque push. Breakker has it all, and this is just the beginning.

