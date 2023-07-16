Who Is Pro Wrestling’s GOAT?

It may be nearly impossible and an ever-growingly more complicated task to rank the greatest to ever step foot into the squared circle, but it’s a task everyone loves to debate. From Mount Rushmore’s to top 10 lists, there is no shortage of debates on this, so I figured it best to throw my discussions into the mix and expand it to the top 25 greatest male superstars of all time! With the dominance of Roman Reigns, the ascent to the mountaintop of Seth Rollins, and the continued greatness of Bryan Danielson, who stands tall above the rest as the all-time best of the best for me? Let’s find out!

Honorable Mentions:

Seth Rollins, Roddy Piper, Kane, The Ultimate Warrior, and Jeff Hardy

These five just miss the cut for one reason or another, and it’s (mostly) no fault of their own. In the ring, they are all more than capable and successful talents who have won championships all over the world, but they have something lacking in one area (at least for now, for some) that keeps them away from the top, or they have just been usurped by some newer talents who have climbed the rankings in more recent years. Seth Rollins needs some more time as a main eventer (which he is getting now as World Heavyweight Champion) to move up the rankings, but he almost certainly will do so in a short time. Piper never winning a world title in WWE hurts him more than others, but his indelible legacy as a heel will be remembered forever. Ultimate Warrior’s career and time in the limelight was much too short to warrant staying higher on this list as the likes of Cena, Orton, Mysterio, Lesnar, and many others have come along in the years since his time. Kane would be higher up on this list if he didn’t play second or third fiddle to others his entire career. As for Jeff Hardy, as much as he was my absolute favorite wrestler as a young kid, his personal troubles make it impossible to place him anywhere on this list without performing a dissatisfaction to someone else. Rollins could find his way up this list, and Hardy could potentially as well if he can repair his reputation, but they all deserve a brief mention on this list!

Sting

The Icon himself is a rarity in this business nowadays. Now 64 at the time of writing this, Sting is STILL going, and at an insane level at that (he also loves to jump off of things now). Sting’s WCW career was one of their pillars for much of its major time at the top, both as surfer Sting and Crow-esque Sting. He was their guy throughout so much turmoil and struggle in the company with the likes of Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan being unreliable at times and more harm than good. His days in TNA/Impact Wrestling are also very fondly remembered, and his matches with the likes of Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe there revitalized his career in new ways that WWE likely would not have provided at the time. He had his cup of coffee (and initial retirement) in WWE, including a Hall of Fame induction, but his time in AEW has shown that legends can indeed still go at times, and Sting will forever be our Icon, no matter what.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Rollins has continued to prove during his WWE career that he is one of the greatest of his generation, and we often took that for granted. Rollins’ greatness predates his WWE tenure, with a fantastic ROH career under the name Tyler Black, but he has truly come into his own as a household name, a massive draw, and one of WWE’s most reliable performers week in and week out. He has won every title there is to hold in WWE, a multi-time WWE, Universal, Tag Team, United States, and Intercontinental Champion, plus reigns as NXT Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and wins in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. His legendary run in the Shield is never to be forgotten, and he can have a great match with a broomstick if they needed him to. He can open the show, close the show, or go on anywhere in between and still steal the show. Seth also has a long way to go before his career comes to an end, so for the Visionary of WWE, things may only continue to rise in his stock over the next decade.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Our first fully pre-2000s candidate on this list sees one of the most charismatic superstars ever take his place. Macho Man’s run in WWE was largely contained to the late 1980s, but he spilled into the 90s with some more great work. While his WCW (and ever-so-brief TNA) runs were less than stellar, he made his mark and then some at the beginning of his career. Macho Man is right in the midst of some of WWE’s all-time great moments. When the Mega Powers formed in 1988, WWE had never truly seen a team of that magnitude before, and when they imploded ahead of Wrestlemania 5, it seemed like WWE could print money on the feud, and they sure did with that Mania’s main event. Macho Man also took part in arguably the greatest WWE match ever at Wrestlemania 3 against Ricky Steamboat. Those two feuds/matches, coupled with great work against the likes of Ric Flair and the Ultimate Warrior, Savage definitely has a place among the all-timers.

Batista

Before he was playing Drax the Destroyer in one of Marvel’s greatest franchises, he was dominating as one of WWE’s biggest-ever homegrown stars (both literally and figuratively). Batista came up with Evolution, coming into his own with a natural babyface turn in late 2004-early 2005, culminating in a masterful feud establishing himself as a top star against Triple H. Hunter put Batista over three straight PPVs, and it made Batista into a star. “The Animal” soon entered into his well-known feud with the Undertaker, where he earned some career-defining moments and even two pinfall victories over the Deadman in 2007. These coupled with his feuds with Edge and John Cena, plus fantastic heel work during all 3 of his WWE runs as a singles star (09’-10’, 14’, and 19’), only added to the Hall of Fame resume for big Dave. He may never be back for any more of a run in the ring, but people hold Batista’s short time as a WWE superstar near and dear. His 6 reigns as World Champion were very unique in their own ways, and his first stands out as one of the best of the Ruthless Aggression Era!

Rey Mysterio

Even before Rey came to WWE, he was well known for his work in WCW as a part of their Cruiserweight division. Little did WWE know that they had stumbled onto a legendary career that would transcend that cruiserweight status. Rey became a household name for his historic performance in the 2006 Royal Rumble Match, setting a record for the longest entrant in the match that stood for over a decade, before going on to do the unthinkable and win the World Heavyweight Title at Wrestlemania that year. Rey’s WWE tenure has featured many more memorable moments and feuds, 2 more world title reigns after that initial reign, plus multiple reigns as US Champion, IC Champion, and becoming the first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team titles. The master of the 619 has carved a legacy that will not soon be forgotten, worthy of induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

Bryan Danielson (AKA Daniel Bryan)

A guy who has succeeded literally everywhere he has been, Bryan Danielson is (quite literally) the greatest active wrestler walking the planet at the time of writing this (ask Kazuchika Okada about that). Danielson is a former 5-time WWE World Champion, ROH Champion, and Grand Slam Champion in WWE, has main evented multiple Wrestlemania’s, and has been on the run of a lifetime since arriving in AEW just under 2 years ago. In the course of his AEW tenure, he has torn the house down against the likes of Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, MJF, Jon Moxley, and most recently, the aforementioned Okada. He also staged an unintended and hostile takeover of WWE Creative in 2014 and created naturally one of, if not the greatest endings in Wrestlemania history. Danielson’s injury history and early struggles to make it in WWE may hamper some of his upward mobility on this list, but there is no question in anyone’s mind that the American Dragon is and always will be an all-time great!

Brock Lesnar

Brock’s inclusion here is more than warranted, but placement is the toughest thing with him, as seems to be the recurring problem when ranking anything he has done in his career. Running down his resume is honestly kind of egregious as it could sway any casual fan to think this man is the greatest combat athlete ever (and he very well maybe), but let’s do it for argument’s sake. He’s a 10-time WWE World Champion, a 2-Time Royal Rumble Match winner, a King of the Ring and Money in the Bank winner, an NCAA Division-I Champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion, and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well. Worldwide across 3 different forms of combat, it is actually insane to see what he’s done. His detraction is that he has become a part-timer in his latest WWE run since 2012, and his constant lack of a presence (especially when he has been champion) and his complacency has really made things harder for him at times. Overall, Lesnar’s ability to have a great match when needed (see his matches with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, etc) coupled with his incredible resume claim him a top 20 spot on this list.

Edge

The story of the Rated R Superstar is one filled with joy and sadness, triumph and heartbreak, and a legendary career like no other. His resume is absolutely untouchable, holding more titles in WWE than anyone else overall, including 11 World Championships, as well as 2 Royal Rumble Match wins and 2 Money in the Bank cash-ins. The tragic part was the 9-year hiatus he was forced to take after his neck injury that we all assumed had ended his career. His triumphant return in 2020 is a moment that no fan will ever be able to forget, and this run he has had since has been everything we could’ve all hoped for. He falls to this place on the list due to the fact 9 years were sadly lost due to that injury, but that should take nothing away from Edge’s accolades and place in WWE history as one of the best big-match performers of all time!

Chris Jericho

Jericho is the embodiment of succeeding no matter where you work. While others had one successful career in mostly one company and minor success in others, or at most two successful runs in major companies at most, Jericho is out here looking to break every record imaginable. He was a midcard standout in WCW that helped him secure his job with WWE, with whom he spent largely the next 2 decades working exclusively. Since his WWE departure, Jericho has had a successful run in Japan, and is, of course, one of AEW’s cornerstones and remains one of their premier performers every week. The fact that he has been WWE World Champion 6 times, ROH World Champion, and AEW World Champion, plus his 9 reigns as WWE Intercontinental Champion, his WCW and NJPW title reigns, and his constant persona revitalization, Jericho continues to prove that reinvention is key in this industry and can keep you on top for a very long time. The guy also got the word “it” and a fictitious list over, so he can basically do anything, and thus is one of professional wrestling’s all-timers.

Roman Reigns

Before anyone stops me, no, this is not recency bias talking. Of course, the active and ongoing history that continues to be made by Reigns on a weekly basis will only play up his significance and eventual final spot on this list when he hangs up the boots for good, but that is not even the entire picture. Reigns has become the guy WWE not only wanted him to be but needed him to be. Reigns has done everything there is to do in WWE, and he has done it in style. He’s a 6-time world champion, he’s held IC, US, and Tag Team gold, he’s won the Royal Rumble, and he’s been in the main event of Wrestlemania seven times. Not to mention the fact that he unified the WWE and Universal Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion…and have a well over 1,000-day reign that is still ongoing, the 4th longest ever. Roman Reigns’ stock will only keep growing, and he may be much higher on this list when his career comes to a conclusion.

AJ Styles

Styles was never meant to be a WWE guy until he got to WWE and became one of their most reliable hands. Styles has won every title in WWE, he’s a Grand Slam Champion, held the WWE Championship for well over a year, and has been a focal point on TV for them since his 2016 debut. All of this came AFTER his decade-plus on the independent circuit and is the biggest TNA/Impact Wrestling guy there may have ever been. AJ’s TNA resume is even more impressive than his WWE one: 3-time NWA World Champion, 2-time TNA World Champion, 6-time X-Division Champion, 2-time Legends Champion, and 6 tag team title reigns (NWA and TNA combined). He also had 2 reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well. This man has done it all at an elite level and has been regarded as one of the most talented people to ever step into the squared circle. Styles won’t be remembered as the biggest name or the biggest draw, but his mark on the business is one that two generations of fans got to know and love and will never forget.

Kurt Angle

Angle had a legendary WWE career that would go down as a memorable one for many reasons had he retired in 2006 when he left the company. But then he went to TNA and quite literally leveled up, becoming their top star for a decade. In WWE, Angle racked up accolades, including 6 World Title reigns, a King of the Ring crown, and reigns as US, IC, European, Tag Team, and Hardcore Champion, and a King of the Ring induction. Then, as if he couldn’t get any better, he won 6 more world titles, an X-Division Title, 2 Tag Titles, and another Hall of Fame induction in TNA. He ALSO held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship once as well. All of these accolades combined that he won a gold medal in the Olympics with a broken (freaking) neck in 1996. There is quite literally no one like Angle, and he is an all-time great without question.

Andre the Giant

The Eighth Wonder of the World was never known for the titles he won or the classic matches he had, his aura and mystique came from being a special attraction. When Andre came to town, people paid to see him. It didn’t matter in what city, it didn’t matter against who, all that mattered was that Andre was there. He is forever remembered for the memories he left thousands of fans all around the world with of saying they got to see Andre the Giant wrestle live and in person. There had never been, nor has there been since, a special attraction quite like Andre the Giant, and there very well may never be. He is an all-time great for that alone. In some very rare and special cases, someone’s accolades and resume mean nothing in comparison to how impactful they were when they stepped foot in the ring.

Bret Hart

Arguably the greatest technical wrestler of all time, Bret Hart proved to be the very first “smaller guy” to break through in WWE. After the steroid drama in the 1990s, Hart was tabbed to be the guy that carried WWE into the future. 5 WWE Title reigns, US, IC, and Tag Titles attributed to him, 2 King of the Rings, and a Royal Rumble as well all showed what he was capable of. Plus, he would almost never have a bad match. Whether it was Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, British Bulldog, Undertaker, or anyone else, Bret always showed up and showed out, and helped to forge a legacy on in-ring quality alone. The unfortunate events of the Montreal Screwjob did not help matters one bit and sent him to WCW, where is career floundered some despite 2 WCW Title reigns and 4 WCW US Title reigns, and then his career was cut short after a concussion sent him into early retirement, but Hart could’ve gone a few more years, and had he stayed in WWE, could’ve done even more for himself with the likes of the Rock, Triple H and Kurt Angle all around the corner for him to work with. Negativity and misfortune aside, Hart remains in the conversation of all-timers for an eternity to come.

Eddie Guerrero

Latino Heat may have had a very similar beginning to his career alike Rey Mysterio, but Eddie changed the game forever with what he was able to pack into a rather unfortunate small amount of time. Guerrero’s WWE Title win over Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004 may very well have been WWE’s best-ever attempt at putting the underdog over in a planned sense (the likes of Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan were absolutely unplanned), as the Cow Palace went wild that night, and it is a moment forever etched in WWE lore. Eddie’s majesty in the ring does not end there, as his constantly consistent and fantastic work never failed to make him a worldwide success, a household name, and one of WWE’s go-to guys. If only he did not tragically pass away in 2005, and what could have been for years to come. Viva La Raza Eddie, we will always love you and remember you!

Triple H

The Game kicks off the top 10, and rightfully so, as he has become the end-all and be-all of how to build yourself from nothing to the most influential man in all of wrestling, in every way possible, both good and bad. The Cerebral Assassin became WWE’s most fearsome heel between 1999 and 2006 (save for a brief face run in 2002). He won 10 World Titles over that 7-year span and had some absolute bangers with the likes of Mick Foley, The Rock, Batista, and Shawn Michaels. While the “Reign of Terror” is a not-so-fondly remembered time in some ways, Triple H became THE WWE guy in that time, and never fell away from that. Even after his eventual face turn, 4 more world titles followed, and a series of matches with the Undertaker that will go down as two of the greatest in both the history of the streak and Wrestlemania itself. Now WWE’s head of creative, Triple H is forging another new path in the business after his successful NXT days on both Raw and Smackdown, helping to build stars of the future! The Game played this game very well and will always be remembered for his immense efforts to further the business.

Randy Orton

The Viper is without question the greatest third-generation superstar ever, and it’s not even close. As Triple H told the world when Orton joined Evolution, he was the coal that was squeezed into the next diamond, and man what a diamond Orton became. His longevity, his success, his resume, his evolution (pun fully intended) into WWE’s reliable go-to guy to win a title, get someone over, or compel a live crowd both as a face and a heel. Orton is a 14-time World Champion, and multi-time Tag Team Champion who has had reigns with the IC and US Titles, won 2 Royal Rumbles, Money in the Bank, main evented several Wrestlemania’s, and has competed (and defeated) countless legends. Triple H, Batista, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Randy has overcome them all. His RKO finisher has transcended pop culture, he’s been doing this for 20 years now, and Orton’s place in history is extremely understated. It will NOT be understated in my rankings though, as Randy takes a rightful place amongst the top 10 greatest professional wrestlers of all time!

Bruno Sammartino

Earlier, it was mentioned how much a 1,000+ day reign as World Champion would help your placement on the rankings of all-time greats. While Roman Reigns eclipses the 2 other men to exceed that lofty number, the only man to do it twice cracks the top 10. Sammartino was a star from an era not many can recall, but the lore and legacy that live on, almost like an ancient tradition passed on through time, remains timeless. The 2nd ever-WWE (then WWWF) Champion held the title for not only over 1,000 days…but over 2,000 days in his first reign. In this day and age, absolutely nobody will ever reach the standard set by Sammartino in the 1960s, nor will anyone replicate the shock and loss felt when he shockingly lost the title in 1971 to Ivan Koloff. He then went on to win the title again in 1973 and hold it for over 1.400 days once again. It’s truly insane to have one reign of that magnitude (Roman Reigns is the first to do so since Hulk Hogan’s first reign ended in 1988), but to do it twice is never, ever, going to be done again. Sammartino lives on in people’s memories as the greatest star of wrestling’s early days, the man who sold out Madison Square Garden more times than anyone else, and as one of professional wrestling’s all-time greats. The Italian Stallion lives on forever!

Ric Flair

The Nature Boy is the journeyman of all journeymen. He is a 16-time World Champion (or maybe more if WWE were to recognize the others), and his longevity is unmatched. Over 40 years in the business, stretching from the 1970s all the way until his 2008 retirement at the hands of Shawn Michaels (no, I do not count his TNA run OR his countless other trips out of retirement since). Flair for many years laid claim to the GOAT status after his successful time in WWE, WCW, and the NWA, but many more have risen to the challenge of trying to take that mantle away from the Nature Boy. Truly, from Flair onward on this list, any one of the entries can stake some sort of claim to be the GOAT. For now, Flair and all his accolades in every company all around the world will be fondly remembered as someone who could make you cheer, boo, laugh, yell, scream, cry, and pout all in the span of a 60-minute dance in the center of the squared circle.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s place in wrestling history remains ever-controversial, but ever-important all the same. Unlike the Sammartino era of the past, Hogan was the megastar who carried the WWE (then WWF) into the mainstream attention of the whole world. He competed in the main event at 8 of the first 9 Wrestlemania’s, he was WWE Champion for over 1,000 days in his first reign (and had 6 reigns with the title overall), he won 2 Royal Rumbles; he was the WWE during its Golden Era, and there was no star bigger than him at the time (figuratively, Andre the Giant was much taller – pun intended again). The other side of that coin was Hogan’s fractured time in WCW. While he did help to found the N.W.O. in one of the most memorable moments in wrestling history and helped WCW command much of the early part of the Monday Night Wars, his 6 reigns as WCW Champion weren’t the best. Couple that with constant backstage politicking, the decline of his in-ring performance, and his eventual departure, Hogan carried his fair share of baggage back to WWE in 2002. His time in TNA/Impact Wrestling was not much better either, and of course, the scandal he faced in 2015 that had him banished from WWE for years, Hogan never really knew how to get out of his own way. Still, from a strictly wrestling-centric view, Hogan’s place all-time is amongst the very best of the best, and rightfully so.

The Rock

The People’s Champion may now be more known for his time in Hollywood and his countless cinema classics, but we wrestling fans remember best that the Great One’s greatness started well before the Scorpion King or Fast and Furious, it started in the squared circle. The 10-time World Champion’s career didn’t start off on a great note, but by late 1998, he was WWE’s top heel, the antithesis of Stone Cold, and everything WWE needed to counter Austin. For the next 5 years, the Rock became a household name like no other. The matches he had with Stone Cold, Triple H, Mick Foley, and later John Cena, proved that no matter when, no matter how, and no matter against who, the Rock always brought it, and he never failed to deliver. The countless catchphrases, the memorable moments and promos, and his people’s eyebrows all live on in infamy. He then became WWE’s first major Hollywood success story, and that is understating his success immensely. Rock may now be more well-known for what he does on the big screen, but whenever he steps back into that 20×20 ring, we wrestling fans will be on the edges of our seats waiting to see (and smell) what the Rock is cooking!

Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid went from a no-name tag team guy in the Rockers to WWE’s standard bearer alongside Bret Hart in the mid-1990s, and despite the drama, controversy, and personal strife he faced in those times, Michaels’ is forever remembered as the single best in-ring worker ever. There has been no man who can match HBK’s ability to tell a story and work a masterclass between those ropes. He was a 4-time World Champion, multiple times an IC and Tag Team Champion, he won 2 Royal Rumbles (including being the first to win from the number one spot), and so much more. His matches with the likes of Bret Hart, John Cena, Triple H, and of course, the Undertaker, are forever engrained in the minds of millions of fans. He and Undertaker’s match at Wrestlemania 25 is my personal favorite match ever, and it is highly regarded as one of WWE’s and Wrestlemania’s ever as well. HBK is this high simply because he never faltered in the ring, he always delivered at a level nobody else could reach, and while 3 more men rank higher on this list, Michaels could easily make a stake to the claim of the GOAT!

John Cena

The star of my childhood, John Cena carried the flag for WWE in a brand-new way that had never been broached before. Sammartino and Hogan were stars of bygone eras, Stone Cold and the Rock’s era of toeing the line between what was and wasn’t decent had passed, and Roman Reigns’ era of dominance was still years away. But for an entire decade, through PG changes, constant fan backlash, and some questionable booking decisions, Cena remained WWE’s top dog, and he never faltered. The record-tying 16-time WWE World Champion also made the US Title mean more than it ever has in one 6-month period of 2015, he won 2 Royal Rumbles, Money in the Bank, and main evented countless Wrestlemania’s. His resume includes victories over Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Edge, Randy Orton, Batista, Triple H, and so many more all-timers that it need not be forgotten how good Cena is in the ring. Cena proved in his final years as a full-time competitor that he is not just 5 moves of doom and a golden shovel. His bouts with the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles are all great examples of why Cena is unparalleled in the ring and why the champ is one of the top 3 greatest of all time, even if Hollywood has now called his name as well!

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake may just be the biggest star in WWE history that never went big time in Hollywood (Rock and Cena have that area covered). Austin carried WWE as their megastar during the most important period in the company’s history. Never in the history of the business had any company had someone who caught fire at the right time like Stone Cold did, not even Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. The Attitude Era was a time of cutting edge, and Austin thrived in that scene. His legendary rivalries with the likes of Mr. McMahon and The Rock, his Wrestlemania trilogy with the Great One, and his 6 WWE Championship reigns were a testament to how big Austin was. Everyone in the crowd was wearing an Austin shirt, had an Austin sign, and lost their minds when he walked down the aisle. Now, nearly a quarter century later, Austin 3:16 shirts can still be seen all around arenas, people have beer celebrations at every event as Austin did after every match, and the iconic “Austin 3:16” Promo in 1996 is like legend around the hallowed halls of wrestling lore. He is arguably the greatest of all time…but I have one more person higher than him.

The Undertaker

The greatest of all time is a controversial pick no matter who is placed in this slot. Truly, HBK, Cena, Austin, Rock, Hogan, or Flair, and maybe even some others, can all stake some sort of claim to this spot in many ways, but it goes without saying as far as I’m concerned that The Undertaker is the greatest to ever do this wonderful sport of ours. Over 30 years of excellence against literally everyone WWE had to offer, at the highest level always, in the most spectacular of ways, Undertaker remains untouchable atop the mountain of all mountains in this game. Going 21 straight Wrestlemania matches without a loss (with an overall record of 24-2) is just unheard of. At the time of his retirement in 2020, Undertaker had missed just 3 Wrestlemania’s between 1991 and 2020 and defeated a who’s who at the event in what became a running series of classic after classic. Batista, Edge, twice with Shawn Michaels and Kane, Randy Orton, 3 times with Triple H, CM Punk, John Cena, and even in losses to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the uncanny ability to go at such a high level for that long AND to deliver always is just unparalleled. Add in 7 World Titles, a Royal Rumble, plus some Tag Team Titles and more, The Undertaker, the Phenom, the Deadman, the Demon of Death Valley, and the Prince of Darkness, is the greatest of all time!