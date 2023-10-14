Who Is Reportedly Responsible For Triple H Having Full Control Of WWE Creative

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is a widespread belief within WWE that Triple H, rather than Vince McMahon, now makes the majority of creative decisions. Vince is also said to be out of the WWE creative process “at the moment.”

SI.com‘s Justin Barrasso noted the following in an article about Triple H now having complete control of WWE’s creative process:

“Multiple contacts within the WWE and UFC have confirmed that Ari Emanuel, who wields power as the Endeavor CEO, is behind the change. Emanuel has long been a firm believer that, in order for an organization to be as effective as possible, people need to do the job they are assigned. In this case, that approach has empowered Levesque [Triple H] to exert his full influence in the company’s creative sphere.”