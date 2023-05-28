Who Made And Didn’t Make The Trip For WWE NXT Battleground, Watch Kickoff Show

– WWE NXT’s Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez did not make the trip to Lowell, MA for Battleground, so fans should not expect them to appear, according to PWInsider. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are two wrestlers who traveled but have no scheduled matches or appearances.

Ava traveled, so she will most likely be with Joe Gacy for his match against NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. It was unclear whether The Dyad made the journey. In addition to WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, others in Lowell assisting with the show include Head Coach Matt Bloom and Creative Producer Ryan Katz, as well as agents/producers/coaches Fit Finlay, Biff Busick, and Terry Taylor.

– The WWE NXT Battleground Kickoff pre-show video for tonight is embedded below. Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Sam Roberts, among others, appear in the pre-show.