Who Produced Matches At WWE Survivor Series Last Night?

PWInsider reports that the following producers worked various matches at the WWE Survivor Series PPV last night-

* Chris Park produced the Kickoff pre-show match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Damian Priest and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, which ended in a DQ after Priest smashed Rick Boogs’ guitar and used it on Boogs and Nakamura

* Tyson Kidd produced the opening match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and the winner, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Adam Pearce, Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari produced the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match between Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus) and Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins). Rollins was the Sole Survivor

* Helms also produced the match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and the winners, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

* Kidd, along with Pat Buck, also produced the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match between Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm) and Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley). Belair was the Sole Survivor

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the main event, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat WWE Champion Big E

There is no word yet on who produced the 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, which was won by Omos.