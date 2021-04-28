Who Produced The Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly Match At Stand and Deliver

During an appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Kyle O’Reilly talked about the production of his unsanctioned match with Adam Cole at the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver PPV event:

“[Shawn Michaels] definitely had a huge role to play. Our actual producer was Terry Taylor. Shawn and Hunter both are so hands-on with pretty much everything we’re doing. They’re basically producing it anyways with a ton of help and suggestions, and their insight is always so creative and so helpful. ‘This is amazing, I’m getting input from Shawn Michaels about what to do in my match.’ It’s crazy. [Terry Taylor] is a great mind. He really cares about the integrity of the business. He wants it to look as believable and as well done as possible, so you can’t take that away from him at all.”

O’Reilly also commented on working in front of a larger crowd:

“So, I will say this, since it’s the year of the pandemic, and everything’s crazy, and we’re hardly working now and the matches are fewer and far in between, I feel we’re not as calloused. A regular match bangs me up a lot more than it would be if we were working regularly on TV multiple times a week. It was kind of easy then, but on the other hand, we’ve had so much time off that all those nagging injuries sort of healed, and so I feel better. There was even, I think, way more people than there’s been in the last year [at NXT TakeOver]. The TakeOver where I wrestled Finn, I think there was only maybe 40 people there. So, it’s definitely different, and it’s unique, but it’s kind of cool too. For a guy that does my style where there’s a lot of physical contact, you can kind of hear those things connect a little better, and the physicality seems a little more brutal and a little more real. We’re wrestling for the cameras anyways. That’s kind of the idea. So, make it work.”

