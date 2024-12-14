Who Should (And Shouldn’t) Win The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

Time flies, and before we know it, WrestleMania season is upon us once again. The year 2024 was a landmark period in WWE history, setting the stage for 2025 to be even more monumental. The possibilities for the upcoming year are endless, but they also raise some burning questions.

For instance, what was the real purpose of The Rock’s appearance at Bad Blood? Who will John Cena face in his final WrestleMania match? Can CM Punk make it through more than six months without an injury? Yet, the most intriguing question looms over January: Who will win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match?

However, just as important as determining who should win is figuring out who shouldn’t.

It all comes down to six superstars.

6. Shouldn’t: The Rock

Absolutely not.

Let’s get one thing straight: I completely agree that this heel version of The Rock is wildly entertaining. The Final Bosspersona is a much-needed refresh for him, especially since the usual babyface shtick had grown stale. I’m genuinely intrigued to see what he can bring to WrestleMania 41, especially after exceeding expectations at WrestleMania 40. Of course, nothing was going to derail the Cody hype train last year—his rematch with Roman was what the entire WWE Universe was clamoring for.

Now, the internet is swirling with rumors about WrestleMania 41: Could it be Rock vs. Roman vs. Cody for the WWE Title? Rock vs. Roman? Rock vs. Cody? Or will The Rock skip wrestling entirely this year?

Any of these options could work. And with the Netflix deal kicking off soon, WWE would undoubtedly want the viewership boost The Rock brings. But if he’s going to be involved in a major match, let’s keep him far away from the Royal Rumble. He doesn’t need it.

The only conceivable reason for Rock to win the Rumble would be to solidify his heel persona and soak up a nuclear reaction of boos (hi, 2014 Batista). But it’s not worth it. He can achieve that same reaction elsewhere.

Having The Rock make an appearance or play a significant role in a big match is more than enough. The Rumble win should go to someone who truly needs it—a rising star or an underutilized talent who could use the momentum. The Rock? He’s 100% not that guy

Also, hopefully we can find out what the heck this appearance meant!

5. Should: Kevin Owens

This one might feel like it’s coming out of left field, but hear me out. Kevin Owens has been one of WWE’s most consistent performers and is currently delivering some of the best heel work of his career. Personally, I’m tired of seeing Owens stuck in the mid-card scene. Sure, not everyone can occupy the main event spotlight, but Owens has earned another world championship run.

Whether or not he defeats Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event (which he absolutely should, but that’s a story for another time—check it below), Owens deserves more.

That said, an Owens victory could be the shake-up the main event scene desperately needs. It would be a well-deserved move, opening the door to a fresh variety of exciting storylines. While it’s highly unlikely given the high stakes of Punk vs. Rollins, the question of who Cody Rhodes will face next remains wide open.

4. Shouldn’t: Roman Reigns

Not yet, at least.

It’s safe to assume Roman Reigns will find himself in the world title picture a few more times before he eventually hangs up his boots. However, after a record-setting championship reign, there’s no need to rush The Tribal Chief back into title contention. Roman will almost certainly be involved in one of the main events at WrestleMania 41—whether that’s against The Rock, or in a triple threat with Rock and Cody. But handing him a Royal Rumble victory that could benefit someone else (perhaps someone from Chicago… oops) feels unnecessary.

Back-to-back wins by multiple-time champions can become stale and predictable, draining the excitement out of the Rumble. Just think back to John Cena in 2013, Batista in 2014, Triple H in 2016, or Randy Orton in 2017—it all felt like wasted hype. The Rumble should be about surprises and fresh faces, not recycling past winners.

The only acceptable exception here would be Cena, considering his planned retirement in 2025. But going from Cody Rhodes winning in 2023 and 2024 to Roman taking it again in 2025 risks overshadowing the potential excitement of crowning a first-time winner. It’s time to shake things up and give the spotlight to someone new.

3. Should: John Cena

Now, this is a highly likely choice. With the recent shocking news of John Cena’s retirement plans at the end of 2025, giving Super Cena one final strong run could be the perfect way to cap off his legendary career. It would be a fitting tribute to one of WWE’s greatest icons.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean a full year of Cena steamrolling through the roster on a massive winning streak. Instead, give him some meaningful moments and key victories. If WWE truly wants him to break the world title record, main-eventing WrestleMania one last time would be a fitting way to close out his legendary career.

That said, looking at the current world title landscape and possible WrestleMania main events, it’s hard to see exactly where Cena would fit into the main event picture—making a Rumble victory feel less likely. One potential opening could arise from changes to the eventual CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania. Originally slated to be for a world title, Punk’s injury earlier this year shifted the championship match to Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.

If Punk vs. Rollins ultimately happens and isn’t for a world title, it’s unlikely to headline WrestleMania. This could create an opportunity for Cena to swoop in and claim one last big main event moment.

2. Shouldn’t (But might): Seth Rollins.

This is a tricky scenario, largely hinging on the assumption that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania 41. There’s no denying that, health permitting, this match feels destined for WrestleMania. However, with the recent changes to WrestleMania’s format, it raises the question: will it still be in the main event?

It can be, but this feud doesn’t necessarily need a world championship to feel monumental. The issue WWE faces is that both current champions, Gunther and Cody Rhodes, don’t seem likely to head into WrestleMania without their titles. This leaves the once main-event-caliber Punk vs. Rollins match somewhat in limbo on the card.

For the sake of argument, though, let’s say CM Punk is the world champion heading into WrestleMania. In that case, Seth Rollins should earn his title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber—not the Royal Rumble. This avoids the overuse of repeat winners, which tends to dilute the excitement of the Rumble. When the same names keep winning, it takes away the magic of the event.

Take examples like Brock Lesnar, Edge, or even a hypothetical Cody back-to-back victory: the initial excitement quickly fades. “Oh, Brock won again? Great. Edge again? Cool. Cody two years in a row? Okay. Seth again? Sure…” It all starts to feel repetitive.

With the exception of John Cena, whose retirement warrants an exception, let’s hold off on repeat Rumble winners for a while. WWE could use a fresh, surprising victor to keep the Rumble special

1. Should: CM Punk

It’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving of a Royal Rumble victory in 2025 than CM Punk. The tragic loss of his WrestleMania main event spot at the start of 2024 should be all the motivation needed to justify his win this year.

Beyond that, Punk has never won the Royal Rumble in his illustrious career. Whether or not WWE decides to put a world title on him, Punk belongs in the main event. The spot he’s fought for—and dreamed of—for so long is now within his reach. Even if his injury hadn’t derailed him in 2024 and he had made it to the main event scene to face Rollins, it should have been through a Rumble victory, not the Elimination Chamber.

Yes, there’s a valid concern about the risk of injury. But at some point, you have to take the leap for the most deserving and rewarding outcome in 2025. If WWE decides to crown Punk as world champion before WrestleMania and still keep him in the main event, great! But if he’s once again the challenger, give him the Rumble win he’s earned.

The truth is, we don’t know how much longer CM Punk will remain an active wrestler. At 46 years old, the clock is ticking. WWE can’t afford to waste more time, especially after the years lost to injuries and his decade-long hiatus. Now is the moment to make it happen.