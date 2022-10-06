Who Should Be in War Games?

In September, WWE announced that, for the first time ever, War Games would be making its way to Survivor Series, in what surely will be one of the most fun WWE shows of the year. They announced two matches for that night, but I am going to focus in on what I believe one of the matches should be. I referenced it in a recent article where I spoke of Solo Sikoa’s involvement with the Bloodline, so I thought it would be fitting to dive deeper into what could be a pivotal night in their history as the weeks and months ahead of Wrestlemania next April pass by.

First, this would be a War Games Match centered heavily around the Bloodline. They are the largest attraction and storyline WWE has at their disposal right now, and it should rightfully take center stage in Boston that night. With 2 more PLE’s before that night, a lot can happen. Roman Reigns faces Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in early November, while several members of the opposing team (that I would ideally want to see) have major matches at Extreme Rules. All in all, this War Games match would serve as a means to have a Team WWE vs. The Bloodline, as 5 men band together to try and put a stop to the reign of tyranny Roman Reigns’ faction has been on.

Ideally (again, for me), the match itself would see all 5 members of the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) taking on a contingent of WWE superstars (Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles) to see if someone, anyone at all, can put a stop to the Bloodline. Obviously, the contingent of opponents that I have lined up to face the Bloodline is a vast variety of people who have very little love lost for one another. The biggest example of this is Riddle and Seth Rollins. The pair feuded for the final month of the summer, with their outing at Clash at the Castle being above-average fun, and their Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules will likely be more of the same. They would have to come together to fight the common foe, in the old “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” scenario. That truly is the name of what Survivor Series has always meant, a group of superstars who don’t always like one another having to come together for one night only to defeat a common opponent. The Bloodline is the pinnacle of that common opponent, as they have made no friends, so coming together is a necessity for anyone battling them.

The other unique aspect of this match would be any potential interactions between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. We have already seen once that Zayn is not willing to hurt KO when he crosses the Bloodline, so would he be able to inflict the type of damage necessary within War Games, or would further seeds of doubt be planted in Jey Uso, who has not been a fan of Zayn’s since his first attempts to get in the good graces of the Tribal Chief. Clearly, this is a road worth watching, and while I originally believed War Games would be the night the Bloodline finally ousted Zayn for good, I can see this dragging on even further, to the point where Zayn even turns Sikoa and Jimmy Uso against their brother, while further convincing Roman Reigns of his allegiance. Sami could even become a dark horse pick to win the Royal Rumble Match, further adding wrinkles to this ever-growing tapestry of masterful storytelling.

In this match, the endgame of it all is that the Bloodline needs to go over, even though this contingent of stars is masterful in its execution of megastars trying to tear down the evil empire. The long-term stories that can be told from this will be the more important outcome of the match, however. As already mentioned, Sami Zayn’s allegiance to the Bloodline and how the other members think of him will likely be the biggest one to come from it. Beyond that, seeds from the Rollins/Reigns match of January 2021 could also become more focal again, maybe leading to a much-anticipated rematch between the 2. Similarly, Drew McIntyre wanting revenge for the Bloodline costing him everything at Clash is another huge point. Kevin Owens and Riddle have both taken ill-fated stands alone against the Bloodline over the past 2 years, and that could be revisited as well. Lastly, the most immediate outcome that can arise from here would be the potential for a Reigns/Styles match that I think should take center stage in the next couple of months. Reigns will need a top opponent for the start of 2023 for Day One and/or the Royal Rumble, and while Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are fun options to revisit, I think Styles has the most to gain and give in that spot. Styles has spent much of the last several years meddling around the midcard, first in his tag team with Omos, then with his feud with Edge and the Judgement Day, and overall a lot of forgetful TV matches that didn’t go far. With Roman, AJ already cooked up 2 gems of matches in 2016 when they faced one another in consecutive months for the WWE Championship. A 2022-2023 rekindling of that with the modern version of Reigns and the now WWE-vet in Styles adds so much more depth and intrigue and gives Styles something meaningful to sink his teeth into again. Styles’ time in the business isn’t going to last much longer, so one final run near the top is well-deserved. I don’t think he would be the one to end Reigns’ long run, but he would make it very believable that he could. Plus, with the amount of support Styles always garners from the fans, he’s an instant foil top Reigns and the Bloodline. This War Games match would be the perfect place to kick a feud of that sort into high drive so the rest of the Bloodline and Styles could carry the ship. At the same time, Reigns takes his likely absence between Survivor Series and Day One, where he can pencil right into a readymade feud with the Phenomenal One.

We shall have to wait and see what WWE ends up deciding for War Games, and if it is the Bloodline getting the call, then who may end up standing across the two rings and one giant cage from them when that bell rings…and the War Games begin!

