Who Should Be The First WWE Star To Face The Returning CM Punk?

On November 25th, 2023, the future of the WWE changed forever. The show was headlined by an incredible War Games match that saw Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton defeat The Judgement Day. However, the bigger story came after this match when CM Punk made his return to the WWE.

To many fans, this wasn’t a shock. However, when Punk made his way out to the entranceway, it felt like a fever dream. Back in January 2014, Punk walked out due to issues with WWE management at the time. However, a lot has changed, so much so that hell froze over and Punk found his way back into the WWE. With that becoming official, all the dream matches are back on the table for CM Punk. So, who should he face first?

Who should be CM Punk’s first opponent back in the WWE?

While many fans hope to see Seth Rollins square off with CM Punk, that is a potential WrestleMania main event and more than likely will not be Punk’s first program back on WWE television. However, with a new crop of talent, there are many dream matches to be made. So, who gets CM Punk first?

The answer should be pretty simple, but just in case it’s not, it should be Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura and Punk have never faced off before, and seeing them do it for the first time at a WWE premium live event could be huge. Lately, Nakamura has been teasing him targeting someone.

In his latest promo, Nakamura stated the following:

“How long do I need to wait? I’m ready to fight. Where are you? I know, where are you? You are close. I take all from you. This is my opportunity. I’m waiting.”

While this could be used to start a rivalry with just about anyone, many fans suggested that Nakamura was subtly calling out Punk in his promos. Honestly, it’s easy to see why. Nakamura spoke about waiting a long time, and asking where “he” was. He also spoke about how “he” was close.

CM Punk’s return is a very big deal for the WWE. Obviously, the money match to make at WrestleMania would be Punk vs. Rollins. Don’t be fooled by the viral video going around, Seth Rollins has been very open to working with Punk.

Rollins knows how to make his company money and put on the best show possible, which is why he is truly one of the best around today. However, right now Punk and Nakamura could put together an absolutely stellar program heading into WrestleMania season.

Regardless of what company you’re a fan of, and what you enjoy, professional wrestling is insanely hot right now. CM Punk’s return to WWE could change the future of the WWE as we know it in the best way possible. One thing we know for sure is that professional wrestling has never been better. Welcome back to the WWE, CM Punk!