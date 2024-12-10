Who Should Retire John Cena?

It’s hard to believe that 2025 will be the final year John Cena wrestles. The prospect of a scheduled final match is always exciting, as fans hope it will be against someone who can make the moment memorable, not a Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle situation. Of course, the question is: to whom should it be? Who is worthy of ending the career of one of the greatest of all time? A new face from the next generation? Is someone close to The Champ himself?

Cody Rhodes is a name that comes to mind.

Cody would be an ideal opponent for a true ‘passing of the torch’ moment. Like Rock vs. Hogan and Rock vs. Cena II, this would be a solid final moment to solidify Cody as ‘the guy’ in WWE. Cena has slowed down and isn’t the same wrestler he was two years ago. Cody would be someone who can take a lot of the pressure off him while still making Cena look just as good. Babyface vs. babyface is never ideal, but it can work. They need to give Cody a reason to retire Cena. Maybe John wins his 17th World Title by taking Cody’s, and then Cody gets to win it back? Or maybe Cena wins his 17th World Title in his final match and vacates it immediately? There are plenty of opportunities to give a potential matchup between these two some steam beyond just labeling it Cena’s last match.

If WWE wants to do a passing of the torch moment regardless, Roman Reigns is another name that could work as a final opponent.

Roman and Cena have a great history together that could be a strong foundation for their match. Roman is more of an anti-hero now, so the classic babyface vs. babyface dynamic wouldn’t be an issue. Reigns is more capable than ever, especially compared to their first match at No Mercy, where he leaned more into the heel side. An enticing factor for this match could be that John has never beaten Roman. This would be his last chance to prove he still is who he says he is, but he’ll never get it. Laying down for Reigns would be another milestone in Roman’s career, having already beaten The Undertaker, set a record with his title reign, and now retiring John Cena. The torch will be passed, further solidifying Roman’s stance in the company.

Between Cody and Roman, I’m not sure who would benefit more. My mind says Roman due to his status. But at the same time, my heart says Cody. Cody doesn’t have as much to work with as Reigns does, with his three-year reign. Roman is made, but Cody is still growing.

And now we get to the old-timers.

The idea of ever calling CM Punk an ‘old-timer’ is still wild to fathom. But what better way to end Cena’s career than with one of his greatest, if not the greatest, rival he’s had? Superman vs. Batman. The Good Guy vs. The Anti-Hero. Their rich history together speaks for itself. Punk is more than capable of leaning into a more heelish side to make the match work. But babyface vs. babyface also works for these two. Both are beloved and watching them would be enjoyable for everyone. It could be more of a tribute to John Cena, facing off with someone so closely linked to him. Punk has definitely slowed down compared to their amazing matches in 2013, but there is no doubt they could do something great. Both are masterful on the mic, masterful storytellers, and fantastic dance partners. It would be a treat to witness Punk vs. Cena, regardless of whether it’s his last match or not.

Finally, we have the most likely candidate.

The most fitting final opponent for ‘Big Match John’—what we wanted for Kurt Angle’s final match. Two people closely knit from the beginning. All the Superstars on this list could work, but none like Randy Orton. The two have such a connected history and friendship, and they started in this business together. An emotional conclusion to a career with someone so deserving wouldn’t need to rely on Babyface vs. Heel. The two are larger than that, and the moment would surpass it. Whether at WrestleMania or his last match, we can be guaranteed that this showcase will happen.