Who Should Win WWE Money in the Bank?

The Money In The Bank Ladder Match is one of the annual bouts that determine how the immediate future of the top titles is going to go. One could argue that the Money In The Bank Ladder Match has surpassed the Royal Rumble as the promotion’s top contenders match. The match has grown into one of WWE’s highest-rated PPVs of the year. Money In The Bank started out in 2005 as a stand-alone match at Wrestlemania, with Edge winning the inaugural match. Fun fact about this match, Chris Jericho came up with the original concept, he then pitched the idea to Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon. That’s all cool, and I could sit here and do an A&E Biography about the Money In The Bank Ladder Match and no one would read this. Let’s talk about who should win the match this year, and how that should go. Will it go this way? Probably not, but wrestling is all about using your imagination, escaping into a fantasy world, and having a good time so let’s do that, and fantasy book this year’s match.

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining and consistent of the superstars on Smackdown. He just qualified for MITB, and as soon as he did my head started going 100 mph. At first, it made all of the sense in the world for Seth Rollins to be the winner of the ladder match, cashing in on Roman, having Cody Rhodes come back and win the Royal Rumble, and have Seth vs Cody at next year’s Wrestlemania. Great right? Maybe that makes too much sense, and knowing WWE they usually only fall backward into good storytelling so let’s just explore another avenue to a new champion. Sami beat Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying match on this week’s smackdown. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam this year in Nashville. I might not be the smartest kid in the class, but whenever a stipulation for a “Last Man Standing” match is involved, especially with a MITB briefcase hanging around, I think cash in.

Sami Zayn has been trying to join the bloodline, acknowledging the tribal chief, for some months now. Picturing Sami running around the briefcase, getting involved in antics, and above all, holding it above Roman would be must see TV. The work that Sami did when he had the documentary film, and the conspiracy regarding his Intercontinental Championship could’ve won him an Oscar in my book. Not only, would Sami’s week-to-week antics be a great watch, but the WWE could also capitalize on the fact that Roman would be constantly charged with focusing on the Beast Brock Lesnar, whom he is facing for the like the 9th time. I actually don’t mind seeing this match, every time that have squared off it has felt like a big match. I think the Money in the Bank briefcase being out there would make this match even bigger.

The great thing about Sami Zayn having the briefcase is, that it doesn’t matter who wins the match, they are tied into a story with Zayn dating back to before Wrestlemania when Brock absolutely destroyed Sami Zayn in the ring, along with his nurses. So Sami having the briefcase, would make sense with Roman constantly bullying Sami, and Paul Heyman taunting him, and it would also make sense as he would get revenge on Brock Lesnar.

Let’s think about it, Brock Lesnar and Roman have beat the living hell out of one another. Blood, sweat, and tears everywhere. Broken tables, possibly chairs, maybe cracked kendo sticks lay around the ring it looks like a war just finished in Nissan Stadium. Roman Reigns is barely able to stand as he makes the 10 count beating Brock Lesnar once again. During the midst of the battle, Roman sustains multiple injuries but comes out on top just by the skin of his teeth. As the WWE official raises the Tribal Cheif’s hand in victory, he falls over holding himself up in the corner. Sami Zayn’s music hits and the stadium full of wild fans go bonkers. Sami sprints to the ring, he does the equivocal dance with the referee where it doesn’t seem like the ref knows what’s going on, but the official finally gets it, and the bell rings. BOOM!

Helluva Kick.

Right in the champion’s face.

One.Two. Three. Folks, we have a new universal champion. The fans would get behind it, and it would be a long time coming for a wrestler who has been paying his dues since 2002, and is beloved by hardcore fans. Cashing in on Roman would be a huge moment for Sami. Making him one of the biggest babyfaces in the company toppling Roman Reigns.

After months of being denied by the bloodline, he finally sticks it to them by beating their leader and taking the championship. The champion of the people Sami Zayn.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.