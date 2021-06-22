Who Was Responsible For The Creation of Nikki Cross’ “Superhero” Character

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nikki Cross appeared on the June 21st 2021 edition of WWE RAW with new entrance music a new “superhero” persona.

Nikki’s husband, WWE NXT star Killian Dain, commented on the character:

“She had an idea and saw it brought to life. Very excited to see whats next! Go go Nikki!!!!”

Artist Rob Downie noted on Twitter that him and Nikki pitched the idea a few months back. Downie also published concept art: