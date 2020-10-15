Who Will Challenge Breezango For The NXT Tag Team Championships Next?

Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong are the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango. Fish and Strong defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in tonight’s NXT opener to become the new #1 contenders. Breezango watched the match from the stage.
WWE has not announced when the match will happen but it’s expected for Halloween Havoc on 10/28.
Here are photos & videos from tonight’s match-
They're watching you. @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango want an up close and personal view of their future #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles opponents. pic.twitter.com/gdC63lgnKu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
.@strongstylebrit is bringing the FIGHT to @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish as he and @ONEYLORCAN look to earn a shot at #Breezango's NXT Tag Team Titles! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FQ37UGSGEk
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Perfect Spinebuster and even perfect celebration.
NEVER CHANGE ONEY ☝️@ONEYLORCAN @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Z8k0qkJsLt
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
B O O M#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3LsZ7Ex1dG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020
We can get behind this version of Mystery Science Theater 3000. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6K56ztXMi2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020