Who Will Challenge Breezango For The NXT Tag Team Championships Next?

Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong are the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango. Fish and Strong defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in tonight’s NXT opener to become the new #1 contenders. Breezango watched the match from the stage.

WWE has not announced when the match will happen but it’s expected for Halloween Havoc on 10/28.

Here are photos & videos from tonight’s match-