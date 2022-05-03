Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

It’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?

In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from a near 6-month long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and within one week of his return, won the Universal Championship. That was over 600 days ago, and things have never been the same in WWE. With high-profile matches with the likes of his cousin, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Sami Zayn, and most recently, Brock Lesnar, not to mention two Survivor Series wins over Drew McIntyre and Big E, truly nobody has been able to stop Roman Reigns. In fact, he has not been pinned or submitted in a WWE match since December of 2019, nearly 2 and a half years ago. And after his massive win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to unify the WWE and Universal Championships, is there anyone who can stop Roman?

After teasing a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and subsequently seeing it dropped almost immediately after, Roman now seems set on an eventual collision course with Drew McIntyre once again, only this time it’s not for some so-called bragging rights at Survivor Series, but for the undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. It may not happen right away, potentially waiting until Money in the Bank or SummerSlam for the two to battle in singles action for the belt(s), but it also seems a bit too soon.

Drew is, realistically, the only active superstar that can dethrone Roman, and that is something that I have stood by since WrestleMania 38. I thought a nice small feud with Nakamura, and then maybe another with the likes of Ricochet or even AJ Styles would be a fantastic way to bridge the gap to Summerslam.

With WrestleMania: Backlash slated for this coming weekend, as well as Hell in a Cell in June, there are two more stops before we even get to Money in the Bank. Then comes SummerSlam, and finally the 3rd consecutive stadium show that will take place over in the U.K., called Clash at the Castle. Those three shows will obviously call for some massive main events, and McIntyre surely could be lined up for a crowning achievement either in Nashville at SummerSlam, or, what may be one of the loudest pops in recent memory if it happens, in the U.K. in September.

In short, I think they’re pulling the trigger on starting this feud a bit too soon, but it could also be to start a slow-burn feud where both men may indeed be drawn away from each other only to come back, somewhat like Roman did with Brock Lesnar earlier this year. Maybe they revisit Reigns and Nakamura for Hell in a Cell or Money in the Bank. Maybe AJ Styles or Ricochet or Bobby Lashley get to step up to the plate in the meantime.

I just hope that Drew McIntyre gets to wait until one of the two later stadium shows in the second half of the year. Because, in all honesty, the best bet as to what the answer to the question posed at the beginning of this article actually is, is Drew McIntyre. He is the guy to take one of, if not both, of Roman’s championships. And especially now with Clash at the Castle set for September, the cards are lined up perfectly to have Drew get the shining moment he has richly deserved to be in front of fans (which was robbed of him two years ago) on home soil. It would be the perfect story, the perfect setup, and all WWE has to do is wait just a little longer to pull the trigger on Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.