Why AEW Didn’t Do More To Promote Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann at Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV in a title for title match. The event is available for purchase on Fite.tv.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis stated that Omega would be the future Impact World Champion but there was no other reference to the match during the show.

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and explained why AEW didn’t do more to promote the match:

“Kenny will be challenging for the Impact title this weekend. People have asked me why I haven’t gone out and spent a lot of money on promoting [Rebellion]. It’s when I’ve gone to your guys’ show to promote my cards, I’ve had to pay and buy ads. It’s kind of on [Impact]. But here’s a little free ad from me — Kenny Omega is coming up this weekend to Impact Wrestling. He’s going to be wrestling for the world title. It’s possible Rich Swann could be the AEW World Champion next week. It’s also quite possible Kenny Omega will be the Impact Champion, the AAA Champion and, of course, the AEW Champion. But we shall see next week.”

(quote courtesy of ComicBook.com)