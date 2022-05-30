Why AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Ended Up Being Longer Than Expected

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the length of the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV, which clocked in at 4 hours and 40 minutes, while speaking to the media after the event. The Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 was a part in the show extending longer than normal, according to Khan:

“It was a little bit different. I ended up adding a little bit to the length of the show to help the show commercially and help the show make money. I think it made, if not a seven-figure difference, at least a six-figure difference. I probably would have ended the show the same time they always end. We’ve done a lot of the best pay-per-views anyone’s ever done, they’ve all ended between 11:40 and 11:55-ish, 11:56, 11:57 on the east coast.”

“I will listen to the feedback of the fans. Revolution had pretty good response and commercially the show was really successful, and had similar length bell to bell… But like I said, I’ll listen to the feedback. This was a unique circumstance.”

