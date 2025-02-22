Why AEW Double Or Nothing Won’t Be Held In Las Vegas This Year

AEW usually holds its annual Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, Nevada, except during the pandemic, when it was at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this year’s event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona because All Elite Wrestling didn’t want to hold their PPV event in Las Vegas so soon after WrestleMania 41 as Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 25th, while WrestleMania takes place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, which would be roughly a month.