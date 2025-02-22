Why AEW Grand Slam: Australia Was Initially Set For Suncorp Stadium

All Elite Wrestling held their Grand Slam: Australia event this past weekend at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. However, it was initially advertised for the 52,500-seat Suncorp Stadium in the same city.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW was initially set at the larger stadium because the Brisbane government suggested it, as they wanted to hold major events there to prepare for the 2032 Olympics.

The report also mentioned that when tickets didn’t sell enough for a venue that big, it was moved to the Entertainment Centre, which is the usual home for major wrestling events in the city.