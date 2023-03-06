Why AEW Made The Right Decision With The House Of Black

On Sunday night, AEW held its annual event, Revolution. The card itself was stacked from top to bottom and featured a lot of big matches, including MJF retaining his AEW World Championship over Bryan Danielson, as well as Jamie Hayter retaining her AEW Women’s Championship over Ruby Soho and Saraya.

However, another match took place and that was the six-man tag team match for the AEW Trios Championship. This match saw The Elite (Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks), taking on one of AEW’s hottest trios, the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King).

This match was arguably one of the best of the night and ended with what many would consider the biggest upset of the night. The House of Black put an end to The Elite’s reign, winning the Trios Championships for the first time in their career.

Since debuting in AEW back in July of 2021, Malakai Black has been one of the best wrestlers in the company. His debut in AEW started with him attacking AEW’s top dog at the time, Cody Rhodes. Black and Rhodes would put on some great matches together, and Rhodes would elevate Black to a whole new level.

In early 2022, Malakai Black began a feud with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, and Death Triangle as well. It wasn’t long after that Brody King would make his debut to help out his friend and former, now current, tag team partner. Black and King would go on to form “Kings of the Black Throne” for almost a month, before adding one more member to their group.

In February of 2022, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The trio would defeat Death Triangle and Erick Redbeard on the AEW Revolution buy-in show of last year. However, the House of Black didn’t stop there and decided to add one more member, who played an important role in Sunday’s outcome.

Last April, Malakai Black spat the infamous black mist into the eyes of the Varsity Blonde’s manager, Julia Hart. After this, Julia Hart began having a change of “HART,” if you will. This all culminated at Double or Nothing last year, when Hart spat the black mist into the eyes of Pac, helping the House of Black defeat Death Triangle, thus joining the House of Black.

While Black and King went on to have some singles rivalries of their own, they always paid attention to the “House.” King would have some incredible matches with Darby Allin, and Black would begin a feud with Miro. This culminated in September of last year when Darby teamed up with Miro and Sting to take on the House of Black.

Unfortunately, the House of Black came up just short on this night, and Malakai went on a hiatus for personal reasons. However, since coming back, the House of Black has been stronger than ever before. We saw just that on Sunday night when the House of Black challenged for the Trios Championships.

House of Black more than deserves the Trios Championships. To be fair, they should have won the tournament in the first place. The Elite did a solid job at elevating those championships, but it was time for them to drop the straps.

The House of Black is arguably one of the hottest Trios in AEW and has been since its inception. AEW made the right decision putting the Trios Championships on the House of Black on Sunday, and the ball is now in the House of Black’s court to keep those titles meaning something.

