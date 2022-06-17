Why AEW’s Dynamite Los Angeles Debut Wasn’t Covered by The LA Times

When AEW made its West Coast Dynamite debut with the post-Double Or Nothing episode from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, they apparently missed out on a vital piece of mainstream media exposure.

The Los Angeles Times wanted to write an article on AEW, according to The Wrestling Observer, but the company never responded.

This is a problem for a company like AEW, because they are unable to avoid working with the media at that level. Another important aspect of the story is that many key decision makers at Warner Bros. Discovery are situated in Los Angeles, and while the value of the local newspaper has declined in recent years, The Los Angeles Times remains one of the most respected newspapers in the country.

It was mentioned that if WBD had seen a positive article about one of their properties in The LA Times for the non-wrestling fans in the company, which would be a large percentage, it would make them feel like AEW is a bigger and more positive part of their TV line-up, and that this year would be more important than any other year in company history.

There's no information on why AEW didn't respond to The LA Times.