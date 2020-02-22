Why Austin Aries and Raven Were At AEW Dynamite

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding why Raven was sitting in the crowd during AEW Dynamite:

“The Raven appearance looks to have been a red herring to make viewers think he is the exalted one when there are plans to go in another direction.”

– It appears that Austin Aries was backstage at AEW Dynamite in regards to Bioxcellerator, a stem cell therapy clinic that he serves as the Director of Athletic Performance Division. Aries gave the following statement to Bodyslam.net:

“I did have meetings about partnerships and collaborations with both DDP and DDPY Brand as well as AEW.”