Why Austin Aries and Raven Were At AEW Dynamite

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding why Raven was sitting in the crowd during AEW Dynamite:
“The Raven appearance looks to have been a red herring to make viewers think he is the exalted one when there are plans to go in another direction.”
– It appears that Austin Aries was backstage at AEW Dynamite in regards to Bioxcellerator, a stem cell therapy clinic that he serves as the Director of Athletic Performance Division. Aries gave the following statement to Bodyslam.net:
“I did have meetings about partnerships and collaborations with both DDP and DDPY Brand as well as AEW.”
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! . Many of you know that I went down to Medellin, Colombia in December for @bioxcellerator_ #stemcelltherapy, and now after a couple months, my neck and lower back feel really good. I was honestly so impressed with the entire @bioxcellerator_ operation. So much so, that upon returning I had conversations about joining the @bioxcellerator_ team in some capacity. . With that, I am EXTREMELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that I have officially joined BioXcellerator as Director Of Athletic Performance Division. My role will be to continue connecting high level athletes, entertainers and influencers with all the amazing benefits of @bioxcellerator_ #stemcelltherapy. As someone whose passion is helping people, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of this company that is changing lives with their cutting edge #stemcelltherapy. . So, anyone who’s been thinking about, or interested in finding out more about BioXcellerator stem cell therapy, I’m your guy! Please DM or email me at Austin@BioXcellerator.com. Here’s to all our improved health and happiness in 2020 and beyond! . . #bioxcellerator #bioxmen #bioxwomen #stemcell #stemcells #stemcelltherapy #medellin #colombia