Why Becky Lynch Could End Up Back On The WWE RAW Brand

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why it’s likely that Smackdown women’s Becky Lynch will be drafted to the RAW brand.. Meltzer mentioned that WWE wants to keep Becky and Charlotte Flair on separate brands:

“If Charlotte Flair got drafted then Becky Lynch is probably going to be on RAW because they want to keep them split up. You know they have this three-week period where people can lose their belts, which, by the way I don’t know if anyone remembers this, but Swerve Scott is NXT North American, too.”

Becky was the RAW women’s champion when she relinquished the title due to her pregnancy. The initial belief had been that Becky was going to return to RAW until she became Sasha Banks’ last-minute replacement at Summerslam in the Smackdown women’s title match.

The 2nd night of the 2021 Draft takes place tonight on RAW. Stay tuned to NoDQ.com for Draft results coverage.