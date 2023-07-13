Why Becky Lynch’s Match Against Zoey Stark On WWE RAW Was Almost Nixed

WWE stopped advertising Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW hours before the show.

Lynch was pulled from the match because she wasn’t medically cleared as of that afternoon, only to be cleared later and end up having the bout where she went over.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday while attending the 2023 ESPY Awards with her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, that she had a cyst removed and was awaiting clearance for Monday’s match.

“When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday,” Lynch said.

Rollins praised her for not allowing anything to hold her back.

For the past few months, Lynch has been feuding with Trish Stratus on WWE television. They last met at Night of Champions, where Stratus was defeated.