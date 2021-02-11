Why Braun Strowman Disappeared From WWE TV Again

In a video published to his Instagram account, Braun Strowman noted that he hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Royal Rumble PPV due to a blood infection. Strowman said he got sick over the weekend and he had to be put on antibiotics. Strowman added that he has lost around 15 pounds in 5 days but he’s feeling better and hopes to resume training soon.

