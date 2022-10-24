Why Bray Wyatt’s Newest Character Could Be His Best Yet

Since the retirement of Vince McMahon this summer and Triple H taking creative control, several former wrestlers returned to WWE. Fans have embraced those returns, making the weekly shows much more entertaining. But the most highly discussed former talent that fans have demanded to see back in the company finally made his return two weeks ago at Extreme Rules.

The news of Bray Wyatt’s release shocked everyone inside and outside the WWE. Not only were fans completely dumbfounded, but even several wrestlers commented on the situation and didn’t hide their dissatisfaction with the former chairman’s decision.

It’s still unclear why WWE released Wyatt in the first place. Rumors of tension between him and McMahon allegedly led to the decision, but no details regarding their relationship have ever been revealed. Generally, when releases were happening, most of those on the list made sense from a business standpoint. However, Wyatt was always at the top of his game and continuously had fans holding onto every word he said when given the microphone.

Creatively, you’re unlikely to find anyone as highly regarded as Wyatt from current and former wrestlers. Names from John Cena and Ric Flair to Alexa Bliss and Booker T have all at one time named him as the most unique and creative mind to ever set foot in the professional wrestling world.

And now that he has returned, after over 14 months from the sport, we are finally given another chance to behold the incredible talent that Bray Wyatt possesses.

How WWE chose to tease Wyatt’s return was A+.

During his impending return, several theories spread online speculating what character he would come back as. Would we see the return of The Fiend again? The possibility made sense, given how Vince destroyed the character at WrestleMania 37. Could it be the leader of the Wyatt Family, one of the most popular characters in recent WWE history? Or could it be something new?

Knowing that the rumor of his return was rampant on social media, those on the creative team enlisted the help of former Marvel writer and newly hired “Director of Long-term Creative” Rob Fee to develop and tease his comeback in the most brilliant ways. Because Triple H has often stated that fan interaction and emotional involvement in their work are essential, consciously involving the fans in the arenas and at home made the entire lead-up to Wyatt’s return much more special.

The subtle hints during episodes of RAW and SmackDown, with lights going out and random white rabbits appearing throughout the arena, kept the fans involved in every bit of the show. Then came the vignettes showing the white rabbit image and, on several occasions, displayed special QR codes providing more hints about the mystery return. When scanned, fans were able to piece together clues from weeks prior, building even more anticipation for Wyatt’s presumable upcoming return.

The excitement came to a head on the night of Extreme Rules, the promoted show on which Wyatt would finally appear. So much excitement and suspense had dominated the internet from fans’ predictions and expectations the creative team truly needed to nail this moment straight on the head. And boy, did they do just that.

Wyatt’s return couldn’t have been any better with one of the most creative, iconic, and well-produced segments in the history of WWE. From the shots of a cobweb-filled Firefly Fun House and dust-covered puppets to the beaming light shining through an unopened door for Wyatt to walk through, it was some of the most well-done storytelling the company has done in quite some time.

Everything encompassing Wyatt to this point has been masterfully done.

In his first appearance on SmackDown after Extreme Rules, Wyatt made his way to the ring to a new ominous theme with a lantern in hand. And unlike what we’ve grown accustomed to when listening to his promos, he appeared emotional and more human than ever before. Wyatt spoke from the heart, detailing how the last 14 months have transpired since his release last year. His words evoked so many emotions in those watching and added even more complexities to his less-than-obvious new character.

Although the elements of his life are certainly not relatable to most, the struggles he described drew an empathetic response, despite how ambiguous they seemed on the surface. The creative direction was clear to humanize the former out-of-this-world character Wyatt portrayed and develop more intrigue into how complicated a person may actually be.

Eventually, his seemingly earnest and sincere promo was interrupted by the now familiar masked figure that he may also be performing as, adding to the aura of his developing persona. He spoke prophetically and typically in the way Wyatt has previously, providing more intrigue for fans to try and uncover. Who could he be? Is it Wyatt in the mask? And if not, who is this masked person? Whatever is in the works, it will surely be riveting.

What makes this character so much better than those from the past?

Now that Triple H is in charge, Wyatt may receive more creative freedom than ever. Knowing how naturally innovative and talented he has been throughout his career, the lengths at which he can take this new character knows no bounds. Several rumors have been circulating regarding the direction of Wyatt’s character, and the potential of all scenarios is captivating.

Will other wrestlers join him to form a new stable, presumably the Wyatt6? And if so, who would join him?

Could he alone be portraying all of the characters? As alter-egos or possibly different versions of himself?

The intense analysis of not just the direction of his newest character but also Wyatt himself is why it could be his best gimmick yet. The Wyatt Family era was similar in that it was not always clear what would be coming next. And after some time, the writers drew a blank when determining where to take the overall story.

The Fiend was a classic prototype of a bigger-than-life character in professional wrestling, which is not so common today. The nature made it difficult to determine the best way to develop an exciting storyline and maintain genuine interest while balancing reality with fantasy or illusion.

The Wyatt we see now, a mortal with emotions and attributes we can all relate to, makes him that much more enticing. Along with the continued splash of QR codes during random segments on the weekly programming, fans are fully invested in unraveling all the layers of his personality while puzzling together the newest clues the codes direct them to.

Although it’s still very early in his return to WWE, there are endless paths the writers can take Wyatt’s character, making it far more interesting than what he’s done previously. Without the barrage of McMahon and his yes-men behind him, the development of Wyatt’s character and the accompanying storyline has already generated an unbelievable response from fans and wrestlers alike.

Where will they take this story? What will eventually be revealed, particularly about Wyatt and the masked figure? Or the Firefly Funhouse characters?

There is a lot to look forward to during what is being claimed as the most fun time to be a wrestling fan, and Wyatt is undoubtedly leading the way.

