Why Brock Lesnar Is In The Royal Rumble, John Cena – WrestleMania Tease

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about why Brock Lesnar is in the Royal Rubmle match:

Source says WWE is doing this Lesnar in the Rumble angle as a way to set up Brock’s Mania matchup. Which could signal its against someone from SD or NXT as Heyman mentioned a few times last night. Opens up a world of possibilities. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 7 January 2020

– In an interview with Metro.co.uk, John Cena teased the possibility of a Wrestlemania 36 appearance:

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I’m not saying that world is shut off. I’m trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation.”