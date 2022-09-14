Why Bryan Danielson Wants to Be AEW Champion, Chris Jericho Match Set to Be Different

The AEW World Title is a prize that Bryan Danielson has his sights set on.

At tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Danielson will compete against Chris Jericho to determine who will challenge the victor of the match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara for the vacant AEW World Title at next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite. In a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Danielson shared the reasons behind his intense desire to win the championship.

“For me, it’s not about being the top guy,” Danielson said. “I don’t care about that. And it’s not about leading the locker room. You can be a leader without the title. I like the feeling of big championship matches. Championship matches are my favorite kind of matches to wrestle. It’s a different feeling from anything else.”

At the first meeting between these two, Danielson was defeated by Jericho at AEW All Out. Tonight’s bout will be a rematch of that event, but with higher stakes. Danielson views the World Title Tournament and the rematch with Chris Jericho as an opportunity to elevate the sport of wrestling.

“This is an opportunity to create more excitement,” Danielson said. “I’m pretty pumped about the title tournament. It just lends gravity to all these matches. I’m really excited.”

Danielson also discussed how he and Jericho are vying for Daniel Garcia’s soul as the new ROH Pure Champion.

“We’re vying for the soul of Daniel Garcia, so we were each wrestling to impress him,” Danielson said. “Isn’t that cool? It’s not just about us. One of the things I really enjoy about AEW is building up younger talent, and Garcia is a huge part of the story.”

“And I loved that it was just a wrestling match against Chris at All Out. We could have had a lot of bells and whistles, but we really stripped it down. I love stripping down wrestling to just wrestling. That’s also a lot of fun for me. It really felt special, especially considering we’ve been around each other for so long but never had a pay-per-view match.”

Danielson also made a comment about how he and Jericho are very different people, but they have a lot in common when they’re in the ring. He said that tonight’s match will be very different from the others.

“One of the things I love about pro wrestling is the different personalities,” Danielson said. “If Chris and I weren’t wrestlers, would we share anything in common? I don’t know, but I know we share a love for this. The reason Chris Jericho wrestles is because he loves it. That’s a shared passion. That’s my connection with Daniel Garcia, too. That love of wrestling brings us all together. And this match is going to be completely different. It’s two guys who want to be AEW champion, and will do anything to get it.”

He continued, “I want to be world champion because being in championship matches is unlike anything else. Those matches, they’ve got a different tension. I love the feeling of a big title match. Those are the feelings and emotions I’m chasing.”