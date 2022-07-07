Why Bryan Danielson’s Absence From AEW Is Said to Be “Very Concerning”

Bryan Danielson is currently out of action with AEW, and when it was reported that he couldn’t travel to an event, there was early concern about the seriousness of Danielson’s condition.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com expressed worry over the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said:

“I’m very concerned with Danielson obviously, because when you have the number of concussions he’s had, and he’s been out now for five weeks. You start worrying at five weeks of a concussion – this may be a real bad situation. I know in real life and everything like that he’s fine, he can function, he can do everything, but as far as being cleared to wrestle, I don’t know anything, no-one knows – getting cleared from a concussion can be any time. There’s no timeframe. But the fact that it’s been this long is very concerning.”