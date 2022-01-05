Why Carmella Didn’t Tag In During Her Match On WWE RAW

During the January 3rd 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Carmella and Zelina Vega retained the women’s tag team titles against Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross without Carmella even tagging into the match.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Carmella didn’t tag in because she has been working through an undisclosed injury. WWE has been keeping Carmella’s physical activity on television limited and she did not compete during last month’s holiday tour.

Johnson also noted the following:

“A number of WWE talents pointed out their respect for Carmella for gutting through and doing as much as she can do despite being currently restricted in what physicality she is allowed to take part in.”