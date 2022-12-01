Why Chris Jericho Missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was jam-packed with action, including Adam Page’s return, MJF attacking William Regal, and more. Chris Jericho, however, was not included in the broadcast.

Jericho’s most recent match was on the November 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Tomohiro Ishii.

He didn’t appear on AEW Dynamite this week because he’s on tour with Fozzy in Australia. He was rocking out with fans in Brisbane, Australia, rather than heeling it up in front of wrestling fans.

Fozzy’s Australian tour continues on December 2 in Melbourne, December 3 in Sydney, and December 4 in Adelaide. He’ll most likely return to AEW television next week.

Jericho is scheduled to defend the ROH world title against Claudio at the Final Battle PPV on Saturday, December 10th.