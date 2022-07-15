Why Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Been Given a Timeline for His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, as was previously mentioned. Michael Cole stated that Rhodes might be sidelined for up to nine months during the June 10th, 2022 episode of WWE Smackdown.

Rhodes discussed his comeback during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“There’s a lot of people who have had knee injuries, back injuries, sometimes spinal and neck. When it comes to the titty, your pec, it’s a really strange injury. They tie that sucker back to your bicep. I had Dr. (Jeffrey) Dugas, he’s the best in the world to do it. The problem with him doing it is, he knows me, and they are being very coy. I was told the last time I was there for my check up, after PT [physical therapy], they are not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I’m going to be back because they are afraid that if they give me that timeline, I’m going to try and jump it by a month or two. The surgery was really…I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it in the match. It was pretty gnarly.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



