Cora Jade first made her WWE debut back in 2021. She has gone on to have some incredible matches, and quickly took NXT by storm. Jade drew a lot of comparisons to former WWE superstar, A.J. Lee, with her style, uniqueness, and her ability to stand out.

Teaming with Roxanne Perez, Jade managed to get a taste of gold for the first time, winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. From tag team partners, to tag team champions, to bitter enemies, Jade and Perez did it all together. This made for some must-see matches, as the chemistry Jade and Perez had with each other is unmatched.

More recently, Jade finished up a rivalry with Dana Brooke. She came up just short, losing to Brooke in a Kendo stick match on last week’s NXT. This was definitely a bit of a head-scratcher, and fans weren’t too happy with the outcome of this match. With that being behind her now, what’s next for her?

Why Cora Jade is due a WWE NXT Women’s Championship run

While this is an absolute no-brainer, Jade should 100% be next in line for the top championship in the women’s division in NXT. While it’s unsure where Jade goes from here, whether it be to the main roster, or staying on NXT, if she does stay on the yellow and black brand, she should be on top of the women’s division.

Tiffany Stratton has been doing an excellent job at being the NXT Women’s Champion. Stratton has more than earned the right to be called Women’s Champion, winning the tournament for it, picking up big wins over Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria.

Cora Jade should have been the one to dethrone Mandy Rose a long time ago. Although she has never held the title, a nice, and lengthy run could be in the best interest of one of NXT’s new top stars. It remains to be seen what will happen, however, one thing we know for sure is Cora Jade’s future in the WWE is bright. Welcome to the Generation of Jade!

