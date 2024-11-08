Why D-Von Dudley Didn’t Get Physical During WWE NXT Segment

D-Von and Bully Ray, also known as The Dudley Boyz, reunited this week on WWE NXT.

Together, they are one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history, having won championships for WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, ECW, and other promotions.

After retiring from in-ring action, D-Von worked as a WWE producer beginning in 2016 and later as an NXT trainer before leaving in 2023. D-Von returned from retirement for a tag team match at Impact 1000, where he and Ray defeated Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju. D-Von has not wrestled since the IWC Superstar Showdown V event on April 27th.

On NXT, Bubba and NXT Champion Trick Williams defeated Ridge Holland and Ethan Page. Following the match, Bubba and Trick demonstrated some classic Dudley Boyz moves before D-Von arrived to get a table for the babyfaces to hit the 3D on Page.

Fightful reports D-Von did not get physical during his appearance because he is not medically cleared for it.

D-Von and Ray have WWE Legends contracts.