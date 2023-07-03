Why Damian Priest Winning The WWE Money In The Bank Was The Right Move

On Sunday, July 2, WWE held its yearly event Money In The Bank live from London. If you’re anything like me, this is one of my favorite events of the year, as it is an event that makes stars, and builds new people up to the main title picture.

The main event of this year’s show saw Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face off against The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War. This marked Reigns’ first pinfall loss since December of 2019 when Jey Uso became the first man to do just that since Baron Corbin.

The show also saw a Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match that saw Damian Priest emerge with the briefcase over the likes of LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, and Logan Paul.

While this was met with many mixed reactions, Damian Priest winning the Money in the Bank contract was absolutely the right move. I’m a big LA Knight mark as well, and his time will certainly be coming sooner than later. However, one thing hindered Knight from winning, Roman Reigns.

First and foremost, LA Knight is a SmackDown guy, and unless he was moved to Raw, he would be cashing in on Roman Reigns. With the uncertainty of how Reigns’ title reign will end, whether it be to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, or Solo Sikoa, it didn’t make sense for LA Knight to cash in on the WWE’s cash cow.

Knight has an EXTREMELY bright future in the WWE, and that won’t change because of this one match. Knight could very well be the one to dethrone Theory for the United States Championship, and could very well work his way up the ranks that way. With the fans behind him already, nothing is impossible for LA Knight. YEAH!

Looking at things from the Raw standpoint, Damian Priest winning the Money in the Bank briefcase made a ton of sense for what is currently going on over on the red brand. Finn Balor recently faced off with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money In The Bank where Rollins would be victorious.

The cracks of Judgement Day started showing when Priest came down to ringside holding his newly won briefcase and inadvertently distracted fellow Judgement Day member, Finn Balor. The briefcase could be used very well in that storyline, and WWE could go a million and one ways with it.

Whether we see Priest be the one to dethrone Rollins, OR we see a failed cash-in and Balor turn on his long-time running mate. There are definitely different avenues that the WWE can go down to explore with the briefcase being on the red brand.

All in all, while LA Knight was the clear fan favorite, Damian Priest is the next best thing. Priest showed up and showed out at his match in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny at Backlash, and showed the world why he has all the makings of a star. Damian Priest winning was certainly the right move.

