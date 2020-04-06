Why Fans Are Going Against The Last Man Standing Match From Wrestlemania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the ring for his first singles match in 9 years during Night Two of WrestleMania 36, defeating Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

The match is being criticized by fans on social media for how long it ran. The time for the match was 36 minutes and 35 seconds, making it the second-longest match in WrestleMania history, behind the Iron Man Match from WrestleMania 12 in 1996, which saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart do battle for the WWE Title. Triple H vs. The Rock vs. Big Show vs. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley from WrestleMania 16 in 2000 went 36 minutes and 24 seconds.

The Edge vs. Orton match has also received some criticism over the spot that saw Orton choke Edge with a weight cable during their brawl through the WWE Performance Center gym. The spot is being compared to the Chris Benoit tragedy, which was recently featured on Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” show, as Benoit used a weight cable to commit suicide. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are people within WWE that were affected by the spot with the weight cable due to the Benoit tragedy.