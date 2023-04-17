Why Impact Wrestling Made The Right Choice Crowning Maclin World Champion

On Sunday, April 16, Impact Wrestling held its annual event, Rebellion. The show featured a lot of great matches and moments, including the return/announcement of Nick Aldis re-signing to Impact Wrestling. The show itself was headlined by Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a one-on-one match for the vacated Knockouts Championship.

However, another big moment came in the co-main event of the night where Maclin met Kushida for the vacated Impact World Championship. The former champion, Josh Alexander was forced to give up the championship due to an injury, putting an end to the historic run.

We are guaranteed to have a new IMPACT World Champion at #Rebellion. Will it be @SteveMaclin or #KUSHIDA who leaves Toronto with the gold around their waist? Order on FITE: https://t.co/D6QCKFjJfM#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JY50uzjLYC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023

Maclin would be victorious in a great match. This was the right move for Impact. In June of 2021, it was announced that Steve Maclin signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. He made his debut on the June 17th episode of Impact Wrestling, defeating Jason Page.

He would then go on to have his first feud with Petey Williams which saw him defeat Williams at Emergence of that year. This feud would elevate Maclin into the X-Division Championship picture. At Hard To Kill 2022, Maclin would fail to pick up the X-Division Championship after a lengthy rivalry with Trey Miguel. This loss meant Maclin would no longer be able to challenge for the belt.

Maclin continued his impressive run with the company throughout 2022, putting on great matches with the likes of Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, Jay White, and Tomohiro Ishii. Maclin even won a barbed-wire massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan.

Earlier this year, Maclin would defeat Rich Swann in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Hard To Kill, and become the new #1 Contender for Josh Alexander’s World Championship by defeating Brian Myers, PCO, and Heath in a fatal-four-way match.

Maclin has been vocal about Impact’s desire to “push” people who are brought in from other companies over their own roster. Rebellion almost saw just that. Kushida, who hasn’t really made Impact Wrestling a home for himself, almost won the World Championship over someone who has been an Impact guy for the past two years.

However, Impact made the right decision to put the belt on Maclin. Maclin more than earned his right to be the Impact World Champion, and I would even go on as far as to say he deserved it almost more than anyone. Maclin, an Impact Wrestling guy, being the Impact World Champion makes the most sense and is absolutely best for business.

Maclin is no slouch in the ring either and has shown he can hang with the best of them. With the new addition of Nick Aldis to the Impact Wrestling roster, it remains to be seen how long this run will last, but Maclin winning the World Championship last night was absolutely the right call for the company.

