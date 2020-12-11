Why It’s Unlikely That The Rock Will Compete At WWE WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg is currently rumored for Wrestlemania 37 despite The Rock publicly expressing interest in having a match against Reigns. The belief is that having The Rock do another match was already going to be challenging due to his other commitments but then Covid-19 complicated matters even further. Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to have The Rock face Reigns in California but now Wrestlemania is expected to take place in Florida.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote that he was told the following from a source with WWE:

“Vince doesn’t know how many fans will be allowed to attend the show. He definitely wants fans there and we will probably have to implement social distancing but he would rather wait until WrestleMania 38 if Rock wants to do it but we can’t do the show in L.A. (at Staples Center) because of Covid. Vince wanted to do the match in L.A. to capitalize off the extra mainstream media buzz that would come with that match. More media outlets would attend the show because of the location and Vince wants to get as many eyes on Roman as possible.”