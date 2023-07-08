Why Iyo Sky Was Winning The WWE Money In The Bank Was The Right Move

On Sunday, July 2, WWE held its annual event Money In The Bank live from London. This was a stacked show from top to bottom, and it was headlined by The Bloodline Civil War. The match saw Roman and Solo team up to face The Usos in a fantastic tag team match.

The show marked the first time Roman took a pinfall loss since December 2019. His last loss came courtesy of Baron Corbin, and his loss on Sunday came courtesy of his cousin, Jey Uso. The show also saw Damian Priest become Mr. Money in the Bank.

On the women’s side of things, Iyo Sky was the one to capture the briefcase against the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega. While I felt that WWE could go in a couple of different directions here, Iyo Sky winning the Women’s Money in the Bank match was the right move.

Zelina Vega was another name who I thought had a good shot, especially after her showing in Puerto Rico. However, she’s not at that level yet, but she will absolutely get there. Iyo Sky had an absolutely incredible match with Bianca Belair at Backlash, where she would, unfortunately, come up just short.

However, somewhere in that match, the WWE Universe realized something about Sky. She’s damn good! Sky had fans rooting against one of the hottest WWE talents around today Bianca Belair and had fans hoping for a title change, and I was one of those fans.

Iyo Sky winning the Money in the Bank briefcase essentially does what the match was set out to do in the first place… MAKE A NEW STAR. While many fans were expecting an already-established name like Bayley or Becky Lynch to obtain the briefcase, Sky shocked the world.

She handcuffed Bayley and Lynch to each other through the rungs of the ladder and climbed up to win her briefcase. This was very symbolic as it showed that Sky had overcome and outsmarted the two top women in the WWE, Lynch, and Bayley.

Sky winning the briefcase also creates another avenue WWE can venture down with the Damage CTRL storyline. Her teammate, Bayley, has been notably getting jealous, and in the press conference following the Money in the Bank show, acted like she was a co-holder of the briefcase.

All the little easter eggs WWE has been planting will ultimately lead to Sky’s face turn. When this happens, Sky could easily become one of the top women in the company herself, cashing in to win one of the biggest championships for the women’s division today.

I don’t know about you, but the thought of an Iyo Sky and Asuka match for the WWE Women’s Championship would be absolutely insane. When their rivalry would end, you could then have a nice lengthy story be told between Bayley and Sky as well for the WWE Women’s Championship. There’s a lot you could do with this, and Sky winning was absolutely the right move.

