Why Jaxson Ryker Was Put With Elias On WWE Main Event

As noted before, Jaxson Ryker returned to WWE TV for last night’s pre-RAW Main Event tapings, apparently aligning himself with Elias. This was his first appearance since being pulled from SmackDown in late May due to heat from his pro-Trump comments.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that this Main Event segment was a dry run to see if the pairing with Elias and Ryker worked, in an effort to pitch the duo to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. There were said to be a lot of surprised people at the Amway Center when Ryker was brought in to work with Elias.

For months following the pro-Trump comments, Ryker was not brought to TV tapings and at one point was not featured on internal roster sheets.