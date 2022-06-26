Why Kenny Omega’s Return to AEW in a Backstage Role Was Brief

Kenny Omega recently spoke with SI.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Omega talked about his time off from AEW television due to injuries:

“So far, five procedures have taken place to attempt to make me a better, healthier athlete. These are injuries that have compiled over years. They’re ones I can’t neglect, and I’ve needed this time to start to heal. That’s what I’ve been doing during this time off—I’m trying to buy time back onto my wrestling clock. I would like to have a longer career, so I’ve looked at this time after losing the belt as an opportunity to start to fix what’s hurting me.”

“I spoke a little too candidly on one of my internet videos about a hernia issue I had dealt with in my neck, and I also had an athletic hernia in my stomach, which was causing me very sharp pain. There were days when it hurt with every step. It got mentally exhausting to pretend these injuries weren’t there.”

Omega returned to AEW in a backstage role, but only for a short time, as Omega revealed.

“It was a little too much, too soon for me because I was missing so much of my rehab. It was cool to be backstage two or three times, but I really need this time at home.”