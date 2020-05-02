Why Kevin Owens Has Been Absent From WWE Television

During an interview with Pierre Houde of rds.ca, Kevin Owens revealed that he suffered an ankle injury during his match against Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 36. Owens apparently suffered a sprain or a slight fracture from the spot where he jumped off the Wrestlemania sign and will be getting x-rays done to confirm the injury.

In addition to the injury, Owens noted the following about why he’s been gone from WWE television:

The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family.”