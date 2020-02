– If you thought the match between Jordan Devlin and Tyler Breeze from last week’s NXT was too long, that’s because it was. The WON reports that the February 5th episode was running short and that Devlin and Breeze had to lengthen their match to compensate.

The site added that normally the problem is the opposite; NXT runs long and things have to be cut for time. The match was Devlin’s first in NXT as NXT Cruiserweight Champion.