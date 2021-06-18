Why Matt Cardona’s Run With AEW Didn’t Last Longer

During an appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, former WWE star Matt Cardona talked about why he only made a few appearances for AEW:

“I had a little agreement with them to do a couple shows, and they never offered me anything long term. I’m not gonna sit there and beg. It is what it is. I had a great, great time there. It was awesome. It was an awesome experience. Everyone was so welcoming to me. Listen, it was great, and AEW is the place to be. It’s thriving right now. It has all these different shows, has different YouTube shows, two TV shows. It’s awesome, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t offered anything, and I wasn’t gonna sit around and wait to be offered something. I mean, that’s the truth.”

Cardona also commented on possibly going back to WWE:

“I’m so fortunate for everything, but right now, my goal is not ‘how can I get back to WWE?’ That’s not my goal right now. I don’t even think about it. Will I ever go back? Never say never. Sure, maybe, whatever. I’m not like thinking, ‘well, what can I do to get noticed so they’ll bring me back?’ No, I don’t care. I’m having so much fun outside WWE.”