Why Matt Hardy Didn’t Work With WWE NXT

Matt Hardy responded to criticism of him making the decision to join AEW instead of staying with WWE via NXT:
I appreciate your passion, but it’s ultimately the same boss. My creative input is unquestionably greater at AEW.
If you had to choose between 2 jobs, would you take less money for more days away? Or more money for less days away? I make smart choices for my family & legacy.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020
Social Media is the ultimate melting pot of opinions. My recent feedback has been monumental.
For everyone that’s bombarded me with adoration, joy & support.. THANK YOU.
If you’re not happy with MY career decision & have let me know about it.. Thank you. I’m flattered you care. pic.twitter.com/PI1uuiNv06
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020