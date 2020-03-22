Why Matt Hardy Didn’t Work With WWE NXT

Matt Hardy responded to criticism of him making the decision to join AEW instead of staying with WWE via NXT:

I appreciate your passion, but it’s ultimately the same boss. My creative input is unquestionably greater at AEW. If you had to choose between 2 jobs, would you take less money for more days away? Or more money for less days away? I make smart choices for my family & legacy. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020