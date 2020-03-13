Why Paige Didn’t Appear On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Paige did not appear on this week’s WWE Smackdown at the Performance Center despite being advertised for the show. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com explained why:

“According to sources, Paige did not travel to Florida for Smackdown due to coronavirus related travel concerns which the company accommodated.”

