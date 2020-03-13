Why Paige Didn’t Appear On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Paige did not appear on this week’s WWE Smackdown at the Performance Center despite being advertised for the show. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com explained why:
“According to sources, Paige did not travel to Florida for Smackdown due to coronavirus related travel concerns which the company accommodated.”
Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. 😔 very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained pic.twitter.com/ymY8BN9IIK
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2020