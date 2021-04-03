During his recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho explained why Paul Wight’s debut with AEW wasn’t a surprise and instead announced in advance on social media:

“When Sting was a surprise, [TNT] was like ‘don’t do that again.’ That’s why Paul Wight was announced on social media because TNT said, ‘We don’t want surprises, we want to take advantage of the ratings.’ We had a big surprise, a big announcement, and we used the big announcement to announce the next big surprise. I think that’s one of the reasons too, to spread it out a little.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)