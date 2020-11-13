Why Red Carpet Was Outside The Ring During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The reason there was red carpet outside the ring during this week’s AEW Dynamite was due to a tropical storm in the Jacksonville area.

While there is a setup above the ring to protect it from rain, wind was blowing rain sideways into the ring and a leaf blower was used to remove the water.

There was red carpet left over from the Full Gear pre-show that was placed over the mats so there would be a non-slippery surface. Because of the storm, it’s believed that the crowd attendance was the smallest to date since AEW started allowing fans back into Daily’s Place.