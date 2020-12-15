Why Rey & Dominik Mysterio Were Not On SmackDown

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Aalyah Mysterio were not at this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown because WWE did not have them booked. The Mysterio Family did not appear on SmackDown to further their storyline with Murphy because WWE did not have them booked to come in, according to Ringside News.

While Rey and Dominik have not been announced for a match at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view, it was noted that the family also is not booked to be at the pay-per-view. The report also noted that this wasn’t an issue of the family getting time off for the Holidays or “hanging around backstage” because they simply were not booked to be at the taping.

SmackDown did feature a backstage segment where King Baron Corbin confirmed the name of his new muscle, the tag team of Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. They are now using “The Knights of The Lone Wolf” for their tag team name. The segment also saw Corbin warn that Rey, Dominik and Murphy can come at them if they want some more action, but next time the consequences will be more severe. The previous week saw Cutler and Blake debut to assist Corbin with a win over Murphy. That same show also saw Rey team with Big E and Daniel Bryan for a win over Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Tribute Match for WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

It looks like WWE is building to a six-man match with Corbin, Blake and Cutler vs. Murphy and The Mysterios, but there’s no word yet on when that will happen. While the report said The Mysterios are not booked to be at Sunday’s pay-per-view, there was no word on if they will be at SmackDown. It’s always possible they’re brought in for SmackDown, then they return home before Sunday, or we could see them return the following Friday night to continue the storyline on the post-TLC show. Last week’s loss for Murphy was not the end of the program.