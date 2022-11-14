Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury.

Meltzer had the following to say about Mysterio:

“He was in Indianapolis backstage with a walking boot on. He’s not expected to be out more than a few weeks but wasn’t going to be able to do the tournament.”

According to Fightful.com, Mysterio was supposed to cut a promo on the show. Ali is not expected to join the Smackdown brand despite replacing Mysterio.